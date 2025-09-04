NZ woman 'swore at crew and danced in aisle' on Queenstown flight

An intoxicated 50-year-old New Zealand woman allegedly swore at the crew and danced in the aisle of a plane heading to Queenstown.

The pilot aborted takeoff, returned to the gate and police arrived to remove the woman from the aircraft, Australian Federal Polce said.

The woman, who was on a flight from Sydney to Queenstown in July, was then allegedly argumentative and non-compliant with officers.

She was removed from the aircraft so the flight could depart and returned to New Zealand the following day.

She was due to appear before Downing Centre Local Court in Sydney.

AFP Detective Acting Inspector Trevor Robinson said boarding a flight intoxicated and ignoring cabin crew instruction was inconsiderate and could also lead to serious repercussions.

“Anyone misbehaving under the influence of alcohol will be removed from their flight,” he said.

“The alleged behaviour of this woman risked the safety of herself, passengers and crew, and in this case caused a delayed takeoff, which inconveniences everyone on board.”

“Anyone misbehaving on a flight and not cooperating with law enforcement isn’t just spoiling their trip, but they are potentially ruining the travel plans of hundreds of other people.

"They also face the possibility of a criminal conviction on their record for life.”

- Allied Media