Queenstown chippy scooped up

Outgoing Erik’s Fish & Chips co-owner Anna Arndt, centre, with new owners Harri Sylva and Ben Clist. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Queenstown's Anna and Erik Arndt have cashed in their chips — or rather, their fish and chips.

The couple, who set up Erik’s Fish & Chips in December 2015 — plonking kitchen and dining trailers on an empty lot in Earl St — this week passed on the baton, or rather batter, to an English couple who know a thing or two about the product.

Having initially shifted to Hawke’s Bay for 10 years, Ben Clist, who has an IT consultancy, and Harri Sylva, who’s been in banking, moved to Queenstown about 18 months ago.

"We wanted to have something that’s involved in the community, is present in town and is a great business," Clist says.

"We’d been looking for something since we moved down here and this was the first one we looked at and thought, ‘this is us’.

"It’s really impressive what Anna and Erik have built up, and we’re looking forward to carrying on their legacy — we’re not looking to change anything drastic."

Anna says they had out-of-town interest, but wanted to sell to locals "passionate about Queenstown".

She says it’s time to retire to look after six grandkids, "ski more, play more tennis and just enjoy life".

She’s proud of what she and Erik created, having been inspired by their daughter Heidi Farren who’d complained there wasn’t a decent chippy in the CBD.

Erik’s is somewhat unique, too, as a gluten-free and halal-friendly chippy which also serves deep-fried kiwifruit.

"I feel really proud I’m handing on the best team of staff I’ve ever had," Anna adds.

