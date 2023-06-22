Alarm as team names reference rape and paedophilia

Simon Battick. Photo: ODT files

Is it a thousands-strong horde of misogynist homophobes or a group of harmless social runners who like a laugh, a drink and a good time, coming to Queenstown for a major event next March?

That is the question that needs to be asked when viewing the list of more than 2000 participants from all over the world registered for New Zealand Interhash 2024, the premier event on the Hash House Harriers global calendar.

It is due to hit the resort on March 8-10 next year.

As is custom with the harriers, runners used their "hash name" when registering themselves.

But many of the monikers make for alarming reading.

"Rape thy neighbour", "Giveherone", "Inspect Her Gadget", "Paedophile Paedophile", "50 Shades of Gay" and "Anal Adventure" are a very small, barely publishable sample of the thousands of inappropriate names participants registered.

The majority of the more inappropriate names came from American entrants.

One small grace is the list of registrations is no longer publicly available on the NZ Interhash 2024 website - the Otago Daily Times obtained them using a web retrieval site.

Interhash is using the Queenstown Lakes District Council-owned Queenstown Events Centre as its hub during the event, the venue hosting dinners for participants over each of the event’s three nights.

Council sport and recreation manager Simon Battrick, who managed the centre, said the inappropriate names were a concern.

"Using those types of names is not something we would particularly endorse," he said.

"Ultimately that’s up to the organisers to sort out, not really council. From an economic point of view it’s obviously a big event for the town.

"Queenstown’s reputation as a party town means we have a lot of these types of events on."

The ODT is aware of accommodation providers who had turned down bookings from participants because they did not want to be associated with the distasteful names.

"Police find some of the names inappropriate and have concerns that victims of sexual assaults would be offended by these," Sergeant Tracy Haggart, Queenstown police’s family harm co-ordinator, said.

"It is up to the event organisers to progress any further action around acceptable team names."

However, NZ Hash House Harriers general manager and Interhash event chairman Jack Lyness said the names were "tongue in cheek and not meant to cause offence".

"My name is ‘Fee Fi Foe Fum’ because I’m a large Englishman.

"We have no control over the overseas clubs and how they name people.

"The Americans have taken a lean to slightly more crass [names], but that’s no reflection on them as people.

"I can understand how it might raise eyebrows, and to be honest, the names to a point are supposed to raise eyebrows."

Mr Lyness said the custom of giving everyone a nickname began when Hash Harriers first started in Kuala Lumpur in 1938 when soldiers would go for a run from the hash (meal) house to work up an appetite and a thirst.

"They were not allowed outside the compound and gave each other nicknames just in case they got caught," he said.

matt.porter@odt.co.nz