Alleged drink-driver four times limit

Two suspected drink-drivers were stopped in Queenstown overnight.

A 25-year-old British male was stopped and breath-tested by officers on Frankton Rd in the early hours this morning.

He blew a reading of 1113mcg, more than four times the legal limit.

He is due to appear in court next week.

A 26-year-old man, believed to be working in Queenstown, was stopped just out of town at 1.40am this morning.

He blew a reading of 353mcg and will receive a fine.

Queenstown Police's new alcohol prevention team will have a heavy presence in the town this weekend due to a large number of events being held.

