Almost $2m paid for Kelvin Heights section

Following spirited bidding by two locals, a 673sq m section at the end of Queenstown’s Kelvin Peninsula sold at auction last Thursday for $1.94 million.

The only bare section on Grove Lane, facing the golf course, it had been owned by a former local couple, now based in the UK, for 20 years.

"They were watching online, it was midnight over there, and they were absolutely thrilled with the result," local Harcourts listing agent Allyra McGrath says.

The listing attracted more than 40 inquiries from within New Zealand and abroad, she notes — "I think it was one of the most talked-about land sales in Queenstown over Christmas".

She believes it’s the highest price fetched for a stand-alone Kelvin Heights section in five years.

"It will be exciting to see what comes out of the ground."

McGrath says since just before Christmas she’s had eight sections sell or go under offer — a marked contrast from this time last year.