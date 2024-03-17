Anyone for hockey?

From left, Amelia Campbell, 8, and her dad Andrew and Kelly, Isaac, 12, Annabelle, 9, and Shaun Tipson (Andrew Campbell and Kelly and Shaun Tipson are all junior coaches). PHOTO: PHILIP CHANDLER

Wakatipu Hockey Club’s calling for player registrations after fielding a record number of teams last year.

In 2023, the club had about 150 players spread across 13 junior teams, three high school teams and two senior teams.

President Shaun Tipson thinks there could be a fourth high school team this year and yet more junior teams.

He says each team has a coach — "we’ve assembled a lot of people who are quite well qualified to coach the kids" — and a manager.

The club’s entering its third season with its new artificial turf at the Events Centre which, with lights, makes a great training facility — the Frankton tennis courts were formerly used — and also means teams can play home games rather than always having to go to Cromwell.

"We will be playing more home games than ever," Tipson says in the club’s latest newsletter.

Junior comps start in the week commencing April 29 and senior comps start in the week commencing May 6.

Meanwhile, junior drop-in sessions are running at the Events Centre this Sunday at 2pm and next Wednesday at 4pm.

To register, visit wakatipuhockeyclub.co.nz