Appeal for info after Queenstown hit and run

Emergency services at the scene on State Highway 6 at Frankton, outside the Frankton Golf Course. Photo: Daisy Hudson

Police are appealing for information following a hit and run in Queenstown last night.

A police spokeswoman said a pedestrian was hit by a car at 8.35pm on Saturday, on State Highway 6 near the Queenstown Events Centre.

The victim suffered "minor to moderate injuries'', she said.

''Although the driver stopped, they fled the scene very shortly after.''

Both the driver and his passenger were described as Asian men.

''They were driving a white Toyota station wagon and the registration started with JW.''

Anyone who witnessed the crash, or may recognise the vehicle, is encouraged to contact Queenstown police on (03) 441 1600 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.