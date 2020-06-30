Tuesday, 30 June 2020

Arrest linked to Queenstown drug ring

    By Matthew Mckew
    1. Regions
    2. Queenstown

    A third person has been arrested in connection with a drug ring in Queenstown.

    A police media spokeswoman confirmed a 33-year-old man had been charged with supplying ecstasy, LSD, cannabis and ketamine.

    "He has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in Queenstown District Court again on 27 July."

    She confirmed the arrest was connected to the two German nationals who were charged with drugs offences last week.

    The pair had been staying at Deco Backpackers.

    The hostel owner said their stay had been terminated immediately and he was fully supportive of the police.

    More than 2.5kg of cannabis with an estimated street value of $40,000 to $60,000 was recovered, along with a large quantity of cash.

    Police also carried out a drugs bust in Alexandra last Wednesday.

    matthew.mckew@odt.co.nz

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Local journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Otago Daily Times reporters and photographers continue to bring you the stories that matter. For more than 158 years our journalists have provided readers with local news you can trust. This is more important now than ever.

    As advertising drops off during the pandemic, support from our readers is crucial. You can help us continue to bring you news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter