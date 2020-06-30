Arrest linked to Queenstown drug ring

A third person has been arrested in connection with a drug ring in Queenstown.

A police media spokeswoman confirmed a 33-year-old man had been charged with supplying ecstasy, LSD, cannabis and ketamine.

"He has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in Queenstown District Court again on 27 July."

She confirmed the arrest was connected to the two German nationals who were charged with drugs offences last week.

The pair had been staying at Deco Backpackers.

The hostel owner said their stay had been terminated immediately and he was fully supportive of the police.

More than 2.5kg of cannabis with an estimated street value of $40,000 to $60,000 was recovered, along with a large quantity of cash.

Police also carried out a drugs bust in Alexandra last Wednesday.

