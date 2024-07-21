Art dedicated to late father

Artist Annie Williams. PHOTO: PHILIP CHANDLER

Alexandra-based artist Annie Williams is dedicating two pieces in a Queenstown Arts Society (QAS) exhibition to her dad, Wayne Cafe, who died two months ago.

She’s also donating the after-commission proceeds of her painting, 50K, priced at $2500, to child health research charity, Cure Kids.

‘50k of Coronet’ was a 16-hour downhill ski race co-founded by Wayne that ran for five years from 2000, raising more than $1million to help spawn Cure Kids.

It featured international teams of three, with two on Queenstown’s Coronet Peak at any one time — Williams’ painting shows one competitor with the shadow of a teammate just behind.

Various health-compromised children also attended as event ambassadors.

Williams says Wayne "spoke so fondly of his time working on this event right until the end".

50k, she adds, is "really honouring my father and everyone who helped with it, also the kids and their families who made strong connections with Dad and the 50k team throughout".

Her other painting depicts the hat Wayne always wore, suspended in mid-air.

"I can see him under there, his grinning face."

Fittingly, Williams says her dad encouraged her into becoming an artist a couple of years ago, and even helped her buy art materials at the start.

Her paintings are among 101 artworks showing at Te Atamira as part of QAS’s members’ exhibition, ‘Winter Tale’, which runs till August 2; QAS can sell the art pieces via hello@queenstownartsociety.co.nz