Back in action

PHOTO: RHYVA VAN ONSELEN

While the new gondola system will officially be opened at 9am today, Skyline decided to start spinning the new cabins yesterday afternoon, with the first passengers cruising up Bob’s Peak in style from 1pm.

Enjoying the first ride in Skyline Queenstown’s new 10-seater gondola cabins are (clockwise from front left) Chloe Jackson, Tina Caulfield, Brian Caulfield, Mark Simmons, Kathryn Simmons and Josh Caulfield.

Part of a $250million redevelopment, the former four-seat cabins, installed in 1987, were taken off the lines on April 23, after which the old towers and cableway were removed and replaced.

Construction crews have also worked to complete a new top and bottom terminal, do some work on luge tracks, and more tree-felling.