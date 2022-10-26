Bee prepared for cheaper ferry trips

The Queenstown ferry is the first public transport water service to be added to the Bee Card network. Photo: ODT Files

Queenstown ferry patrons are now able to pay for their voyage using a Bee Card.

Otago Regional Council interim manager transport Doug Rodgers said being able use the Bee Card on the ferry service between Queenstown and Frankton created a seamless payment link between all available public transport options around Queenstown.

"Given the congestion along Frankton Rd and Queenstown’s CBD at times, and pressure on parking in town, people are on the lookout for new public transport options," Mr Rodgers said.

"The combination of water ferry and busing will improve accessibility to and from the town centre."

ORC launched its Bee Card in September 2020 and since mid-2021 has been part-subsidising the lake ferry operator Queenstown Ferries, which is owned and operated by RealNZ.

"We are really excited to be the first water-based public transport operator to adopt the Bee Card system in New Zealand," RealNZ general manager of Queenstown experiences Dan Maroszek said.

"Water-based public transport is the most sensible and immediate solution to the roading and parking issues we are now seeing in central Queenstown. We are committed to providing solutions to community problems with the support of ORC, and the seamless connection between roading and water-based public transport systems will support this."

The ferry is the first public transport water service to be added to the Bee Card network, bringing the system a step closer to a national ticketing solution.

Using a Bee Card on the ferry will cost $5 for a single trip. The cost rises to $7 each way if customers use a bank card and cash is not accepted. There are no free transfers between the ferry and bus.

Mr Rodgers said at present the ferry service charges were half price and were likely to remain at that level until late January 2023.

"We encourage people to purchase and register a Bee Card to take advantage of the reduced cost of travel across all available public transport services in Queenstown," he said.

A launch event will be held today at Steamer Wharf, by the RealNZ kiosk, between 8.30am and 1.30pm, to encourage people to buy and register a Bee Card.

There will be prizes for registering a Bee Card and free cupcakes and Bee Card giveaways for the early birds.

The ferry service links Queenstown Bay, the Frankton Marina and the Bayview and Hilton jetties with a 15km round trip which takes about an hour.