Blaze on farm at Queenstown Hill

The fire broke out at farm land at Tucker Beach Rd about 9.30am. PHOTO: TRACEY ROXBURGH

Crews from across the Wakatipu were called to a fire in the Queenstown Hill area this morning.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) spokesman said reports started coming in just before 9.30am, but due to the ''quite varied'' reports of where the blaze was, crews from Glenorchy, Arrowtown, Queenstown and Frankton were all dispatched to the area.

The spokesman said the fire on farm land at Tucker Beach Rd was in "an awkward spot" for crews to access, so a helicopter with a monsoon bucket was called in to help fully extinguish it.

The blaze grew to about 500 metres by 500m before being brought under control.

"It's not at risk of spreading ... [or] damaging buildings or anything like that.

"We're expecting it to completely die down and... be left in the hands of the farmer fairly shortly. Luckily, the rain's been helping us out quite a bit," he said.



