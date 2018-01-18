Blessing for family of missing man

Tyler Nii’s parents and brother look out over Lake Wakatipu. Photo supplied

Police today accompanied the family of missing man Tyler Nii for a blessing on Lake Wakatipu.

Tyler Nii

The American tourist (27) is presumed dead after a tandem skydiving accident in Queenstown last Wednesday.

The jumpmaster was rescued alive within about 20 minutes off the shore of Jacks Point.

But Mr Nii is still missing, presumed dead.

Police Kaumātua Herewini Neho today led a blessing for Tyler’s parents and his brother, Inspector Olaf Jensen, Area Commander Otago Lakes Central, said.

Local police, Southern District Commander Paul Basham and Deputy Commissioner District Operations, Viv Rickard were also present.

It was an honour for staff to host the family on the lake during what is a tragic time for them, Insp Jensen said.

The Police National Dive Squad has secured additional equipment, which will be set up and tested tomorrow.