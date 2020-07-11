Bluebird day gets skifields pumping

The Auckland family of Kaya (14), Debbie, Fionn (16) and Justin took advantage of freshly fallen snow to create a new snow figure at the Snow Farm yesterday afternoon. PHOTO: MARK PRICE

Queenstown Lakes skifields were the place to be yesterday with queues and full car parks showing domestic tourism is buzzing.

A bluebird day and school holidaymakers combined for a slow drive up to the region’s four commercial ski areas.

Coronet Peak’s car parks were full by 9.30am, with vehicles only allowed up on a one-up, one-down basis from the Skippers Rd turn-off.

It was the same story across the Basin at Coronet Peak’s sister ski area, The Remarkables, where car parks hit capacity about 15 minutes later at 9.45am.

Cardrona Alpine Resort and Treble Cone general manager Bridget Legnavsky said traffic was moving uphill, but slowly, at both Wanaka ski areas.

She said everyone who wanted to ski got to ski, but she advised skiers to carpool today to help avoid delays.

Freshly fallen snow also meant Cardrona Snow Farm was busy.

The cross-country field was packed with families on holiday enjoying good snow and bright sunshine. Four cars heading down from the field ran into a barrier on one corner during the afternoon, but nobody was hurt.