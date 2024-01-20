Bowling them over

Wakatipu High School bowler Jack Trounce, 17, sends a ball to St Bede’s’ Tom Borcosckie, 15, at the Queenstown Events Centre this week, during the annual Queenstown Cricket Carnival.

The eighth annual secondary schools event, which started on Monday, features 12 teams, including defending champs Timaru Boys’, along with the first-ever North Island team, Hamilton’s Seddon Cricket Club.

The tournament finishes today.