Bridge congestion hot issue at plan sessions

A second bridge over the Shotover River remains the biggest issue for Queenstown residents as work on a master plan for the Ladies Mile continues.

Speaking at the second of two community sessions about the master plan, held at Shotover Primary School on Thursday and Saturday, Ladies Mile consortium project director Bruce Harland said the most frequently asked question was whether a second bridge would be built to relieve traffic congestion caused by the existing two-lane bridge.

However, building a bridge was not part of the consortium’s brief, because the existing one was on a state highway.

"The NZ Transport Agency are part of that, but we are talking to them closely as we work on our ideas," Mr Harland said.

Attendance at both sessions had been "non-stop".

"People have been really engaging with us, which is brilliant."

Members of the public discuss the future of the Ladies Mile with Queenstown Lakes District Council staff, consultants and councillors at a community session at Shotover Primary School on Saturday. PHOTO: GUY WILLIAMS

The Queenstown Lakes District Council is developing the master plan with the aim of setting expectations for developers and landowners for the future development of land on both sides of the Ladies Mile, a stretch of State Highway 6 between Lake Hayes and the Shotover River.

Mr Harland, of Auckland consultancy Candor 3, said his team had been working on drafts of the master plan using their own ideas, and wanted to test those ideas on the community.

It had come up with three early options for the master plan, the key differences being how close to Lake Hayes development would be allowed, and the siting of education facilities.

A high priority was incentivising a "fundamental shift into alternative transport", such as walking, cycling and public transport, to reduce the need for private travel in cars.

"If we can get schools and activities, shops and services in Ladies Mile, which serve the existing and future community, that also takes pressure off travelling over that bridge."

In a media statement, council planning and development general manager Tony Avery said the feedback would help shape a "preferred master plan" that would be released in February for four weeks of public feedback.

People can view the master plan options and provide feedback until midnight today.