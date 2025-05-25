Building projects nationally recognised

Arrowtown’s Ayrburn hospitality precinct netted its project team a gold award at the New Zealand Commercial Project Awards. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

Queenstown building companies have this week been recognised on the national stage for local projects.

Cook Brothers Construction, Naylor Love Central Otago and Lakes Building Co have all been honoured at the New Zealand Commercial Project Awards, which recognise the contribution of entire project teams.

Cook Brothers won the value award ($10million to $25m), the tourism and leisure project award and picked up a gold award — recognising projects which receive a judging score between 900 and 1000 points — for Arrowtown’s Ayrburn hospitality precinct, specifically the meticulous restoration of the Woolshed, Manure Room and Dairy.

Owned by Winton, project partners were Aquaheat, ENGCO, Qube Consultants Ltd and SA Studios.

The entry says the project balanced heritage with modern craftsmanship, utilising original schist and river stones and timber to preserve the site, while also significantly reducing its carbon footprint.

Queenstown's Speight's Ale House netted its project team a gold award at the New Zealand Commercial Project Awards.

Cook Brothers also picked up silver in the civic category for the Salvation Army’s new building at Remarkables Park, on which it worked with 1Point618, Consort QS, Powell Fenwick Consultants and TSA Riley.

Naylor Love won a gold award in the heritage and restoration category for its Speight’s Ale House rebuild, which included DGSE, Ignite Architects, Lewis Bradford Consulting Engineers, Origin Consultants, Wainwright & Hickey and Heritage Stonework.

The iconic building’s restoration followed a devastating fire in 2023 — completed last September, the project preserved its architectural heritage, while bringing it in line with modern building codes.

The building company also won two gold awards in the commercial category, one of which was for an office complex at 22 Wiltshire St, Arrowtown, which it worked on with Cosgroves, Hadley Consultants, Lewis Bradford, Origin Heritage Architects, Rubix and SB Design.

Naylor Love’s other gold award in that category was for Invercargill’s HWR Tower.

Lakes Building Co won a silver award in the tourism and leisure category for Arthurs Point’s Cargo Brew Hall, which it worked on in conjunction with Yoke.