Businesses subject to MBIE action

Two Queenstown hospitality businesses are the subject of "enforcement action" by the Ministry of Business, Employment and Innovation’s (MBIE) Labour Inspectorate, following an operation in the resort in August.

Additionally, another two hospitality businesses are still being investigated.

MBIE teams conducted a joint-agency operation visiting 11 hospitality and retail businesses in Queenstown following complaints of breaches of employment and immigration legislation — it was led by the Labour Inspectorate and involved Immigration New Zealand (INZ) teams.

The Inspectorate’s focus was ensuring minimum employment standards were being met, and employers were doing the right thing by their staff.

The INZ teams checked to see if employers were meeting their obligations regarding immigration responsibilities of migrant employees.

Two deportation liability notices were subsequently served, three infringement notices were issued to Queenstown employers and three visas held by people no longer residing in NZ were cancelled.

Labour Inspectorate Southern region compliance manager Brendon Strieker said four hospitality businesses and one retail business were subsequently audited and their cases were resolved with no further action taken.

The Inspectorate identified a minor breach by a further retail business — its owner has voluntarily complied.

As to the businesses still under investigation, and those subject to enforcement action, Strieker said he could not provide further comment, "as doing so could compromise the integrity of the investigation and impact those involved".