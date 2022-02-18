Cancer survivor wins battle for residency

17feb_news_clint_williams_r.jpg Clint Williams (centre) with his employers Angela Spackman and Reuben Bogue. After a long wait following two brain surgeries to remove cancerous tumours, Mr Williams finally had his residency application approved last week. PHOTO SUPPLIED

A Queenstown factory manager and cancer survivor has finally won his battle to stay in New Zealand after being stuck in "a cruel sort of limbo".

Englishman Clint Williams, who was granted residency last Friday, faced the threat of being kicked out of the country after undergoing the second of two brain surgeries for cancerous tumours in 2018.

Despite fully recovering and being a highly valued employee and top runner and triathlete, Immigration New Zealand refused to renew his essential skills visa.

It argued there was a "high probability" he would need "further medical intervention from the [stretched] public health system".

Mr Williams finally got his visa renewed last spring, but could not finally relax until his residency application was approved.

He said Covid-19 meant planning ahead was hard enough, "but even harder when you don’t know if you’re going to be kicked out of the country in a couple of weeks, when your whole life’s here, everything you own’s here".

"At times I was definitely stressed about it."

The delighted 35-year-old, who has been in New Zealand for nine years, said he and his partner, Ali Barber, who was "over the moon", could now plan ahead.

"Probably one of the first things we’re going to do is try and get into the housing market, though it’s going to be a challenge as well."

He also plans to complete the full Ironman New Zealand triathlon at the end of the year.

Formatt Bespoke Joinery Co co-owner Angela Spackman said news of Mr Williams’ residency was a huge weight off his shoulders, and also a big relief for her and husband Reuben Bogue as his employers.

"It was a cruel sort of limbo that he lived in for so long, to not have any certainty.

"It’s been a challenge for the business but also personally for Clint and Abi, obviously.

"For us, it’s not just [him] managing our factory and being a really important part of our business, because of his experience, but also, really importantly, he trains our apprentices."

- Phillip Chandler