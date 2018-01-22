Car goes off Kingston Rd

Emergency services were called to Kingston Rd in the Queenstown Lakes Disrict yesterday after a car went off the road and a car following it was rear-ended by a motorcycle.

The Otago Daily Times understands police, St John and fire crews from Frankton and Athol were called to the scene about 2.50pm.

It is understood the incidents happened just north of the Kingston township.

A police media spokeswoman said there were no further details available.