Ceilidh brings Scottish party to Arthurs Point

Arthurs Point became a celebration of Scottish heritage on Saturday, as revellers lined up for a big night of line dancing and haggis at new brewery and distillery, The Cargo Collective.The recently-opened venue was filled with the sounds of traditional gaelic folk music, hosting the town's first 'Whisky Waltz'.

Guests twirled the night away around the dance floor - led by caller Mark Brian - who guided them through a variety of Scottish dances.

A Ceilidh is a traditional Scottish (or Irish) party with music and dancing, often seen at weddings or other social occasions.

Take a partner... Revellers try out some traditional Scottish dancing during A Ceilidh Affair, held at Arthurs Point's Cargo Collective on Saturday. PHOTO: RHYVA VAN ONSELEN

Owner Malcolm Blakely thought the theme would be the perfect way to celebrate opening the new venue.

"I'm from Scotland, and we just decided that it'd be a really good event to start the new venue off."

"It's a perfect party venue with a big rectangle. Great acoustics. And, it has been a really good venue for that kind of live music."

The haggis was piped in with a solemn procession featuring sword, bagpipes and whisky, as part of a Scottish tradition to address the important cultural dish.

"So we're kind of celebrating the mana of the haggis really, before we eat it", said caller Mark Brian.

'A Ceilidh Affair' was part of The Cargo Collective's Twilight Tales events, with regular arts and entertainment nights planned in the brew hall, including a cocktail competition later this month.

- By Rhyva van Onselen