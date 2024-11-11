Celebrating culture sustainably

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Brazilian dancer Kamilla Rodrigues, of Christchurch, performs at Queenstown’s Diwali festival, held at the Queenstown Events Centre on Saturday night.

Organised by the Bhartiya Samaj Queenstown Charitable Trust, the event embraced many of the resort’s cultures, and included belly dancing performances, the Remarks Dance Crew and Indian performers, and Indian singer Kanik Mongia and dancer Nisha Mehrotra, both of Melbourne.

Held annually to celebrate the Hindu festival of lights, this was the second year the Queenstown event had a firm focus on the environment, aiming to become New Zealand’s first environmentally-sustainable Diwali.

In time, organisers hope it will become a no-waste, zero-plastic event — initiatives include asking attendees to bring their own water bottles and doggie bags, while this year a sustainable diya, or lamp, was also introduced, which can be reused.