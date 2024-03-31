Change of scene

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Queenstown hospo entrepreneur Vicki Onions is now spearheading the Imperium Collection.

Imperium’s Queenstown portfolio includes Eichardt’s Private Hotel, Eichardt’s Bar, Eichardt’s The Grille, The Pacific Jemm by Eichardt’s, The Spire Hotel and No.5 Church Lane.

Onions, Imperium’s new executive director, has an illustrious career spanning over 20 years in the food and beverage industry and retail experience space.

The self-taught marketer’s background includes 12 years as Cookie Time’s chief marketing officer, and owner and operator of Arrowtown’s Aosta, Little Aosta and The Blue Door.

She was also part of Queenstown Bay’s The Bathhouse’s restoration.

She says she’s "honoured and excited" to join Imperium Collection and is looking forward to unlocking new opportunities and "set new benchmarks of excellence".