Chef so drunk he stole without realising

A Wanaka man was so drunk he did not realise he had stolen a bag until he woke up with it the next morning, a court has heard.

Sean Dennis Austen (28), chef, was sentenced in the Queenstown District Court yesterday on charges of dishonestly using a credit card, theft and breaching community work.

The police summary of facts said Austen was drinking by himself in an Ardmore St bar about 11pm on August 27 when he picked up a satchel lying on his table and walked out.

The satchel, which belonged to a Japanese national and Cardrona Alpine Resort worker, contained her passport, cellphone, ski season pass, two items of jewellery, credit cards and about $50 cash.

Discarding the cellphone on the street, Austen went to a convenience store and tried to buy cigarettes, but his credit card was declined.

He immediately returned with one of the victim’s credit cards and bought two packs of cigarettes.

Two days later, after finding out where she was staying, he put most of the victim’s items in the letter box.

Counsel Megan Waller said the defendant was "highly intoxicated" at the time, and the offending was opportunistic rather than premeditated.

"He didn’t realise what he’d done until he woke up in the morning with the victim’s belongings beside him."

Judge Russell Walker said Austen has racked up five convictions for dishonesty and 13 for breaching court sentences since 2013.

Austen was sentenced to 165.5 hours’ community work, ordered to pay reparation of $324.20, and imposed nine months’ supervision.