Chopper extensively damaged in crash near Arrowtown

The Civil Aviation Authority is investigating after a helicopter crashed on Mt Hyde near Arrowtown last night.

The Rescue Co-ordination Centre (RCCNZ) was alerted at 7.15pm that a Robinson R22 helicopter had crashed on Mt Hyde.

“A Helicopters Otago EMS [emergency management system] machine was sent to the location. It retrieved the two people who were on board at the time, they were both uninjured,” an RCCNZ spokesperson said.

Image: Google Maps

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said that the crash occurred during a landing.

“There were two occupants on board who were not injured but the helicopter suffered extensive damage.

“The pilot in command has submitted a full report to CAA with substantial information to support our evaluation of the accident,” a CAA spokesperson said.

The helicopter was expected to be removed from the crash scene today.

Police said they were made aware of the crash, but it was predominantly an RCCNZ rescue.