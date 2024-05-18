Marina bar launched

Fino Wine Bar’s Eugene Kliushneu, left, and Richard Meads. PHOTO: PHILIP CHANDLER

The operators of Queenstown Marina’s new Fino Wine Bar say they’re committed to affordable prices and great service.

Backed by local investor Jane Paterson, Richard Meads and Eugene Kliushneu, who worked together at Queenstown’s The Carlin Hotel, have leased two sheds at the Frankton marina, which they believe will become a destination in itself.

"We’re those classic hospo people that always talk about opening their own venue," Meads says.

"We got given the opportunity to do it, and grabbed it with both hands."

A Kiwi, Meads says "we just know Queenstown is missing that personalised, really intense service".

Kliushneu, who’s from Belarus, adds: "We would like to remind locals and visitors what to be hosted feels like."

He says they’re serving mostly Central Otago wines but also some from elsewhere in New Zealand and overseas.

"We’re working with smaller boutique, unique family-owned wineries rather than going mainstream."

And many of their wines are only about $15 a glass.

"Pubs would be charging $18 for lesser quality," Meads says.

They’re also offering a small-plate food menu that’ll change frequently.

Opening 8am till 10pm, Wednesday to Sunday, the venue seats 37 but there are plans to add a neighbouring structure that’d have another 35 or so seats.

Meanwhile, the deal to lease the sheds was brokered by local Colliers sales and leasing broker Sharee Aitken.