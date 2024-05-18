You would read about it

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Queenstown's St Joseph’s School’s massive annual book fair’s on again this Sunday, but students were already warming up for it with their Book Character Dress Up Day last week.

From left are Emilia Shaw, 10, Gabriel Armstrong, 7, Lottie Reid, 6, and Jerusha Kulasiri, 11.

As the name suggests, there’ll be piles of second-hand books for sale at the fair, which runs at the school’s Beetham St campus from 10am till 2pm.

The last three days of this school week involve a ‘book sort’ in which books are placed in their category, principal Alan Grant says.

Beyond reading matter there’ll be food, baking and plant stalls, games, raffles, a chocolate wheel and a silent auction.

Year 7 and 8 students will once again be hosting stalls themselves.

Grant says they usually raise $20,000 to $25,000, but they’re chasing a record this year.

As to where proceeds will be spent, "we’re always looking at ways we can improve the learning environment, whether it’s playground stuff or support with intervention programmes and reading resources".

Entry’s by gold coin donation.