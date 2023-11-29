Colours fly at Queenstown Rainbow Run

Plumes of colour were flying on Saturday at the Frankton Reserve in Queenstown, as competitors of all ages tackled the Night’n Day Rainbow Run.

Held as part of the Queenstown Lakes District Council’s annual Summerdaze programme, the rainbow run, organised by Sports Central, attracted about 300 entrants this year.

After first being doused in water by members of the Frankton Volunteer Fire Brigade, parents and children of all ages navigated a 5km course, which traversed the historic Kawarau Bridge, went under the replacement two-lane bridge, along the lakefront and through the reserve, where they passed five colour stations.

Colour bombed ... Among the entrants in Saturday’s Night’n Day Rainbow Run, held at the Frankton Reserve in Queenstown, were Ash Hale and his daughter, Koko, 5, of Wānaka, pictured navigating the first colour station. PHOTO: TRACEY ROXBURGH

Sport Central community sport adviser Kelvin Carruthers said he was thrilled with the support for ‘‘feel-good’’ event, which was enjoyed by all.

‘‘When they were coming through, it was obvious the colour was sticking, because they were well plastered and loving it.

‘‘It’s an amazing event — we’ve been doing them for a while now, but they don’t lose their appeal.’’

Profits from the event went to Sporting Chance, which supports children in the Central Lakes into sport by helping with costs, including membership and equipment, for families who may not otherwise be able to afford it.