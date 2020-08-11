Complaint not public, yet

Jim Boult.

The Elected Member Conduct Committee of the Queenstown Lakes District Council met yesterday to discuss a "complaint by Mayor Jim Boult and Cr Penny Clark" but the draft minutes will not be made public.

Members of the public and media were excluded from the meeting on the grounds it "would be likely to result in the disclosure of information where the withholding of information is necessary to protect the privacy of natural persons, including that of deceased natural persons" the agenda papers said.

The council had invoked Section 48(1) of the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act 1987.

A council media spokesman later said details of the meeting would be made public at a future council meeting, but he refused to give a timeframe.

