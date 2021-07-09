Completion of $15m school rebuild marked

Scott Evans and Chris Bryant. Photo: Guy Williams

Nine years after watertightness problems were discovered, the $15million rebuild of Arrowtown School is finally complete.

The milestone was celebrated yesterday in two stages: an early morning whakawatea, or formal blessing, followed later by a ceremony attended by pupils, staff and about 150 visitors, including Ministry of Education representatives, contractors and neighbours.

Principal Chris Bryant said the project’s completion came as big relief.

"We’ve been a construction site for three years now.

"It’s been a big challenge to keep delivering quality learning and teaching opportunities for our kids, and keeping a quality environment for our staff."

But the school had overcome those challenges, and now had a facility "fit for teaching and learning needs today".

The school’s weather-tightness issues, which affected seven of its nine buildings to varying degrees, were discovered by the ministry in 2012.

The rebuild began in early 2019 with the demolition of

four leaky buildings.

They were replaced by a two-storey block containing 14 learning spaces and a library, and an adjoining single-storey block to house administration and staff.

Another leaky building was reroofed and its external cladding and windows replaced, while the school’s hall also underwent remediation work.

Enhancements have included solar panels on the roof of the two-storey block, the creation of outdoor learning areas and extensive landscaping.

Mr Bryant said all the new buildings would be fully occupied on July 26, the first day of term 3.

Over the next fortnight, four temporary classrooms would be taken away, and finishing touches made to buildings and landscaping.

Ministry head of property delivery Scott Evans said the school’s leadership team deserved praise for its "patience and vision" during the project.

"Like all projects, they have various challenges, and this one wasn’t unique," Mr Evans said.

"I’m very proud of the delivery team, working with the designers and the building contractors, to get those resolved."

The rebuild meant the school’s capacity could cope with the area’s expected population growth, he said.

Mr Bryant said the project had increased capacity from 600 to about 700.

Its current roll was about 540 pupils.