Confusion over trial on iconic Arrowtown street

One of the Whakatipu’s most iconic streets was likened to "a ghost town" during a shared space trial earlier this year.

In May, Queenstown’s council conducted a week-long trial of a "shared zone" along Buckingham St — similar to Queenstown’s Rees St — while it was closed for safety improvements, which included installing a raised speed table and bike parks.

The majority of respondents to a council survey don’t want to see Arrowtown’s Buckingham St converted into a shared zone. PHOTO: OLIVIA JUDD

But Arrowtown Promotion and Businesses Association (APBA) manager Nicky Busst says trialling a shared zone while the road was closed to all traffic "caused confusion", because "trial implies testing, and we would never endorse testing of the road’s closure".

"What the council was trying to do was get feedback to establish how people saw the future of Buckingham St — this would never be a road closure; the APBA would never endorse this."

Nicky Busst. PHOTO: ARCHIVE

A total of 744 people subsequently responded to council’s request for feedback, the vast majority of those — 563 — were Arrowtown residents.

More than half the respondents — 403 people, or 54.2% — said they didn’t like the trial, with 29.6% in favour and the balance neutral.

They were also asked what they thought Buckingham St should be in the future — 51.8% said ‘no change’, 23.8% were in favour of a shared space, 18.4% said it should be vehicle-free, and the balance responded ‘other’.

One resident, who’s lived in the area for almost 40 years, sought for Buckingham St to continue to have vehicular access, noting angled parks opposite the Arrowtown Bakery are essential to access the medical centre and pharmacy, for example.

"I work part-time in retail in the main street and [during the trial] when I walked along it, it looked like a ghost town.

"There was no bustle, it just looked like those small towns all over New Zealand where half the shops are boarded up and the rest are struggling.

"One of the reasons I do not frequent central Queenstown any more is that all the changes made there, to cater for the tourists, have made the town difficult for locals.

"Please do not make the same mistake in Arrowtown."

Some business respondents reported fewer sales than during the corresponding period in 2023 during the trial week.

There were also concerns about impacts on deliveries — particularly to bars and restaurants — with no vehicular access to the street during the trial.

In response to the feedback, a Queenstown council spokesman says they’ve been working closely with APBA and the Arrowtown Village Association on the recent works in and around the township — the trial presented an opportunity to see what the local community thought of Buckingham St.

"While there are currently no plans in place to change how the street is used, we’ll continue to work with these groups, as well as local councillors and residents, on any future investment in the area proposed through the district’s long-term plan."

The draft plan’s out for consultation until July 28.