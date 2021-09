Emergency services were alerted to the fire near Queenstown about 2pm. Photo: SKYLINE QUEENSTOWN

Dramatic smoke in the skies above Queenstown is from a controlled burn, Fire and Emergency New Zealand says.

Emergency services were alerted to the blaze in Gorge Rd, between Arthurs Point and Queenstown, just before 2pm today.

A Fenz spokesman said it was being treated as a false alarm.

The first crew on the scene stood down others on route, he said.

Efforts were under way to speak to the landowner.