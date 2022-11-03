Crown Range reopens after snow

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Crown Range Road has reopened after unexpected snow earlier this morning.
The Queenstown Lakes District Council said crews worked to clear the road linking Queenstown and Wanaka.
A spokesman said the road was open again by 9.45am.
MetService advised this morning that rain had turned to snow about the top of the road. Between 8am and 11am, up to 3cm of snow was forecast to accumulate about the summit, with lesser amounts lower down.