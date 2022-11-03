Thursday, 3 November 2022

Updated 11.01 am

Crown Range reopens after snow

    1. Regions
    2. Queenstown

    The Crown Range Road mid-morning. Photo: MetService
    The Crown Range Road mid-morning. Photo: MetService

    The Crown Range Road has reopened after unexpected snow earlier this morning.

    The Queenstown Lakes District Council said crews worked to clear the road linking Queenstown and Wanaka. 

    A spokesman said the road was open again by 9.45am. 

    MetService advised this morning that rain had turned to snow about the top of the road. Between 8am and 11am, up to 3cm of snow was forecast to accumulate about the summit, with lesser amounts lower down.

     

    Advertisement

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter