Crypto cases continue to rise in Queenstown

There are now 40 confirmed cases of cryptosporidium in Queenstown. File photo

The number of people affected by the gastro outbreak in Queenstown has risen again today, health authorities say.

There are now 40 confirmed cases of cryptosporidium (crypto), 10 probable cases, and eight under investigation, Medical Officer of Health Dr Susan Jack said.

A source of infection was yet to be identified, but Te Whatu Ora was continuing to investigate the source of the outbreak.

"We are working closely with Queenstown Lakes District Council, Taumata Arowai and the Ministry of Primary Industries to ensure all possibilities are being considered," Dr Jack said.

The increase comes as some in the town's hospitality industry have made their frustrations known.

The Rees Hotel chief executive Mark Rose said since the outbreak began there had been cancellation costs of "about $50,000 to $60,000".

"But the real cost is the reputation damage."

Mr Rose said the issue had become a national one.

"Queenstown is the gateway for tourism in the country."

Health advice

No one who has had symptoms of crypto (diarrhoea) should enter a swimming or spa pool, until they have been symptom free for two weeks.

This included sharing bath water with others.

The most common symptom of cryptosporidium infection is smelly, watery diarrhoea and stomach cramps.

People who live, work or have visited Queenstown and Frankton on or after August 18 and have symptoms of diarrhoea and/or stomach cramps, should call their GP or health provider to inform them and arrange testing if needed.

You can call Healthline at any time on 0800 611 116 for advice for managing your health.