Drink-driver running out of options

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A judge has warned a recidivist drink-driver in Queenstown he could go to jail if he offends again.
Luke Henry Jones, 30, was stopped by police while driving on Arrow Junction Rd, near Arrowtown, about 7.30pm on July 27.
After the officer noticed he was showing signs of alcohol consumption, a breath-test gave a result of 185mcg.
At his sentencing on a charge of breaching a zero-alcohol licence in Queenstown’s court on Monday, counsel Annaliese Carlaw said the defendant had drunk one bourbon before driving.
She asked for his disqualification period to be backdated because he relied on driving for his work as a fencer.
Judge Jane McMeeken said she doubted he had had only one drink.
Jones’ actions were senseless given the importance of driving for his work, and yet he was asking for leniency in the period of disqualification.
Noting it was his third conviction for drink-driving in the past five years, McMeeken told Jones she could send him to jail.
"You have an alcohol problem. You should accept that you should never drink and drive at all."
However, she had decided, by a "narrow margin", to impose a fine of $850. He’s been disqualified for 28 days, after which he can apply for an alcohol interlock licence.
Other sentences
- Hyrum Lee Cherrington, 33, of Fernhill, suspended driving, Frankton Rd, November 20, fined $300, disqualified six months.
- Anton Benjamin Phillips, 37, forestry worker, of New Plymouth, two charges of assaulting police, assault in family relationship, intentional damage (wall), September 27, Frankton, 12 months’ supervision.
- James Kopa, 47, pastry chef, of Queenstown, aggravated drink-driving causing injury (650mcg), January 12 last year, Hanmer, 120 hours’ community work, emotional harm reparation $1000, disqualified 12 months, 12 months’ supervision.
- Tony John Mayo, 41, of Wānaka, assault in family relationship, July 2; two charges of assault in family relationship, July 6, emotional harm reparation $500, 12 months’ supervision.