Favourites beaten in T20 Bash

Last year’s runners-up Hanley’s Farm Rangers beat newcomers Lake Hayes Warriors in the recent final of Queenstown Cricket Club’s T20 Bash.

Pictured are successful captain Japtaran Dhillon, left, with his counterpart Mandeep Dhaliwal.

The Warriors had been favoured to win after topping the round robin and boasting several senior and even Hawke Cup reps.

Batting first, they were bowled out for a competitive 155 in the 18th over after a strong start from Charanjeet Singh, 69, and Sukhdev Singh, 62.

Rangers’ Ranjit Yadav took 4 for 18.

Rangers then chased down the Warriors’ target for the loss of only 5 wickets, Hardik Patel top-scoring with 46 and Chetan Sharma seeing them home with 36 not out.

Sukhdev Singh was the competition’s top run-scorer with 408 runs while the Warriors’ Inder Takhar was leading wicket-taker with 13 wickets.

Meanwhile, this Saturday Queenstown Seniors play Wanaka in the Otago Country 40-over comp final at the Queenstown Events Centre, starting 1pm.