Fears for hunter missing near Glenorchy

Murray Horsfield. Photo: NZ Police

Police and family have concerns for the safety of a hunter missing near Glenorchy for almost a week.

Murray Horsfield was hunting in tributaries of the lower Dart River catchment over the weekend and has not been heard from since Sunday afternoon, police said.

An extensive search of the area, including aerial searches, is now underway, police said.

Mr Horsfield was an experienced hunter and was well-equipped for his trip.

He was wearing camouflage clothing and carrying an olive-green pack.

Anybody with information that may help police to locate Horsfield is asked to call 105 and reference event number P053644123.