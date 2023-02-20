Festival reaches peak craft beer, barbecue

Brews and barbecue were the order of the day at Coronet Peak on Saturday.

About 400 people headed up the hill throughout the day for the second Craft Beer & BBQ Summit, featuring 11 breweries and several different food vendors, serving up an array of slow-cooked meats.

Coronet summer operations manager Tim McCormick said it was the second time the event had been held — the first was in 2021, but Covid restrictions scuppered an attempt to hold it last year.

Crimson Badger Brewing’s Harvey Hill (left) and Conor McCloskey, both of Queenstown, at Coronet Peak’s Beer & BBQ Summit on Saturday afternoon. PHOTO: TRACEY ROXBURGH

"The idea was mainly just to bring people together and have a beer and food festival ... really just celebrating New Zealand food, beer and barbecue and all that good stuff."

A second aim was to further promote Coronet Peak as a summer venue, given that was "still pretty new", he said.

Upcoming events included this weekend’s mountain bike national championships, and a "mini festival", dubbed Day For It, on March 11, featuring Tiki Tane and Sola Rosa.