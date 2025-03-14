'Final call for Mr B Pitt': Prank turns heads at Queenstown Airport

Air New Zealand's "final call for a Mr B Pitt" caused more than a few excited glances at Queenstown Airport yesterday morning.

But it was just the airline "having a bit of fun" with waiting passengers, a spokesperson said.

Hollywood megastar Brad Pitt is in the Queenstown area shooting blockbuster American movie Heart of the Beast.

It appeared passengers fell for the prank, giggling and preparing their phones to catch a glimpse of the Inglourious Basterds and Moneyball star.

Air NZ set up hidden cameras before the stunt to catch people's reactions to the message.

"We caught as many people as possible and zoned in on the good reactions," the spokesperson said.

Air NZ staff later explained the lark to people at the airport and checked they were fine with being filmed.