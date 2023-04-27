Thursday, 27 April 2023

Fire destroys campervan in Frankton

    By John Lewis
    The fire gutted the campervan. Photo: Logan Cranston
    The fire gutted the campervan. Photo: Logan Cranston
    A thick plume of smoke rises from the blaze. Photo: Liam Jones
    A thick plume of smoke rises from the blaze. Photo: Liam Jones
    The destroyed camper after the fire was extinguished. Photo: Liam Jones
    The destroyed camper after the fire was extinguished. Photo: Liam Jones
    The flames lit up the night sky. Photo: Liam Jones
    The flames lit up the night sky. Photo: Liam Jones

    A campervan fire lit up the night sky in Frankton tonight, prompting multiple calls to Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

    A Fenz spokesman said the incident happened at the Frankton Motor Camp, in Lake Ave, and a fire crew from Frankton was sent to the scene about 8.40pm.

    He said the occupants escaped the vehicle unharmed. However, the campervan was destroyed by the blaze.

    The cause of the fire is being investigated.

     

