Fire destroys campervan in Frankton

A campervan fire lit up the night sky in Frankton tonight, prompting multiple calls to Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

A Fenz spokesman said the incident happened at the Frankton Motor Camp, in Lake Ave, and a fire crew from Frankton was sent to the scene about 8.40pm.

He said the occupants escaped the vehicle unharmed. However, the campervan was destroyed by the blaze.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.