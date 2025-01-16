Fire extinguished after reports of gas bottles exploding

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Firefighters have extinguished a blaze which threatened a house near Queenstown, after receiving reports of ‘‘gas bottles exploding’’.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said they received a report of a shed on fire in Malaghans Rd, Dalefield, at about 10.30am today.
There were reports of ‘‘gas bottles exploding’’, and crews from Arrowtown and Frankton responded.
The small structure was well-involved upon arrival and was threatening a house.
The fire was extinguished at about 12.40pm.
It ‘‘completely destroyed’’ the shed and caused minimal damage to the house.
An entry prohibition notice was placed at the scene and a fire investigator would be in attendance tomorrow, the spokesman said.