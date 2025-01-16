Fire extinguished after reports of gas bottles exploding

A fire engine responds to the blaze, up a long driveway from the road, near Queenstown today. Photo: Olivia Judd

Firefighters have extinguished a blaze which threatened a house near Queenstown, after receiving reports of ‘‘gas bottles exploding’’.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said they received a report of a shed on fire in Malaghans Rd, Dalefield, at about 10.30am today.

There were reports of ‘‘gas bottles exploding’’, and crews from Arrowtown and Frankton responded.

The small structure was well-involved upon arrival and was threatening a house.

The fire was extinguished at about 12.40pm.

It ‘‘completely destroyed’’ the shed and caused minimal damage to the house.

An entry prohibition notice was placed at the scene and a fire investigator would be in attendance tomorrow, the spokesman said.

