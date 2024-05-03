First satellite event for First Thursdays

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Tonight's First Thursdays Quarterly Queenstown CBD art gallery ‘crawl’ features for the first time a satellite event.

Called ‘Have and Hold’, it’ll run from 6.30pm, for at least two-and-a-half hours, at St Peter’s Church Hall.

The exhibition will feature about 10 works each from seven artists including, pictured left, taxidermist Claire Todd.

It came about after First Thursdays organisers asked for interest in any creative event along the gallery route.

The exhibition’s being organised by artist Simon Morrison Deaker, who says it’ll include "all the little experiments, one-offs and maybe end-of-the-line stuff out of each artist’s studio".

Also exhibiting are Jasmine Clark, Kristin O’Sullivan Peren, Dan Preysner, Laura Shallcrass and Jessica Winchcombe.

All items will be for sale for less than $800.

Meanwhile, the galleries who’ll specially open from 5pm till 7pm comprise Starkwhite, Milford Galleries, Romer, Artbay and Lightworx, many featuring new exhibitions.