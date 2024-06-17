Flight lands safely after engine flames

An Australia-bound flight from Queenstown has landed without incident in Invercargill after being diverted there after flames were seen coming from an engine.

Lakes Weekly Bulletin said members of the public reported hearing loud bangs and seeing flames coming from one of the engines of Virgin flight VA148 - a 737 - bound for Melbourne.

There are reportedly 73 people on board the aircraft.

Stuff is reporting the aircraft may have experienced a bird strike shortly after take-off, resulting in one of its engines needing to be shut down.

A reporter at the scene at Invercargill Airport described a "full turn-out" of emergency responders waiting for the plane to arrive, including four fire appliances.

About 6.50pm the aircraft was safely on the ground in Invercargill. No flames were visible and none of the several fire appliances had approached the plane.

The plane safely on the ground at Invercargill Airport. Photo: Toni McDonald

Airport staff were circling and inspecting it.

By 7pm no passengers had yet exited the aircraft, and there were no lights on inside.

The road into the airport has been closed by emergency services.

An RNZ listener says they heard loud back-firing noises and rushed outside to see the plane with fire coming from an engine.

The plane is a Boeing 737-8FE, according to flight trackers.

"We are aware of reports involving a Virgin Australia aircraft. We are working to establish details and will provide an update as soon as possible," a spokesperson for the airline said.

People have taken to social media to describe their view of the incident, one person saying it "sounded like it was coming apart over our house. One engine was throwing flames and sputtering out".

The incident comes a day after two people were injured when a flight from Wellington to Queenstown struck turbulence.

A passenger and crew member sustained moderate injuries.

- ODT Online/additional reporting RNZ