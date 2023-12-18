Full speed ahead for Hugo

Hugo Allan won last year’s Toyota 86 rookie championship at just 17. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A past Wakatipu High student’s well on track for a career in international motor racing.

Hugo Allan, 19, is one of 12 drivers chosen by Porsche Asia Pacific for its 2024 talent pool programme from applicants all around the world.

He’ll be contesting the Porsche Asia Pacific Carrera Cup which includes events supporting Formula 1 rounds in Singapore and China.

Allan, whose early secondary education was at Wakatipu High, showed his potential last year by comprehensively winning, at just 17, the Toyota ’86 rookie championship around New Zealand in his first season in motorsport.

What’s notable, his Arrowtown-based dad Ross says, is he didn’t have the traditional background of karting and Formula Ford racing, but instead had success in simulator competitions during the Covid years.

Last week he joined the 11 other talent pool drivers for a three-day ‘assessment’ in Malaysia which included testing at the Sepang International Circuit.

Ross says he understands Hugo’s track times were pretty special.

"‘He’s also quite technical with it, which you sort of need to be these days."