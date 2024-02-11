Future leaders' legacy

PHOTO: PHILIP CHANDLER

The surrounds of Queenstown’s Lakeland Park Christian Camp have again been enhanced by leaders of the future.

Twenty-nine young adults from mostly around the South Island, plus a few North Islanders — identified within their vocation, field of study or through community service — attended the latest Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) programme at the camp last week.

Their programme also included two projects — creating a ‘contemplative’ area based around a bench seat overlooking Lake Whakatipu, and widening a public track through a steep gully that previous RYLA attendees have landscaped.

Pictured on the seat is RYLA Queenstown facilitator Lee-Ann Murray surrounded by, from left, local Mitre 10 Mega GM Paul Jackson and RYLA participants Harry McCallum (Te Anau), Rammy El-Dessouky and Zara van Koppen (both of Dunedin) and Nick Hann (Queenstown).

Murray says they couldn’t have undertaken the projects without tools and materials supplied by Mitre 10 Mega and support from Queenstown Rotarians.