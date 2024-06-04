Gardens bathed in light and sound

PHOTO: SEAN DRADER

The Queenstown Gardens welcomed tens of thousands of visitors over the long weekend to once again take in the sights and sounds of Luma.

Sixteen different visual artists, including Angus Muir Design, the South Island Light Orchestra, crochet artists, and pixel scientist Samuel Folkard Hodgson, set up installations throughout the gardens — this year to the overall theme of "Arborea" — while performers included the Wanaka-Tahuna Dance Collective, Silk and Circus aerial performers and Flame Entertainment, plus another 19 sound artists, including DJs, bands, singers and composers.