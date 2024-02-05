Generous donation

PHOTO: PHILIP CHANDLER

Queenstown holiday home property managers have donated $4500 to local community support centre Happiness House to support their local community.

Relax it’s Done GM Sarah McIlwrick says last year they put aside $10 from every guest night they booked.

She’s pictured, from left, with her dog Minti, Happiness House manager Lena Boss, her business partner Margaret Gibbs and Happiness House staff member Ellie Forrest.

Gibbs says Happiness House aligns with her company’s family values.

It’s also an apt charity, McIlwrick adds, as her father-in-law Alastair McIlwrick, who founded Relax it’s Done in 2003, is currently Happiness House’s governing trust chairman.

Boss says she’s delighted with the donation — "I think we’re that link between people wanting to help and people needing that help".