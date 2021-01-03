Sunday, 3 January 2021

Glenorchy Races cancelled as track 'too unsafe'

    By Matthew Mckew
    1. Regions
    2. Queenstown

    The Glenorchy Races have been cancelled for the first time in its history due to heavy rain that has battered parts of the South.

    The 59th edition of the annual races had been postponed from yesterday to today, but Lakeside Rugby Club secretary Brylee Percy said this morning track conditions were too unsafe to go ahead.

    “It is still raining here and rained all night," she said this morning.

    Normally about 80 horses take part in the fun races held by the rugby club, although a smaller number had been expected this year.

    Ms Percy said it was the first time the races had ever been cancelled in almost 60 years and they would not be rescheduled again for 2021.

    However, she said the event would return next year.

    The day out was expected to attract thousands and end with live music from local bands.

    matthew.mckew@odt.co.nz

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter