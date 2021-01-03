Glenorchy Races cancelled as track 'too unsafe'

The Glenorchy Races have been cancelled for the first time in its history due to heavy rain that has battered parts of the South.

The 59th edition of the annual races had been postponed from yesterday to today, but Lakeside Rugby Club secretary Brylee Percy said this morning track conditions were too unsafe to go ahead.

“It is still raining here and rained all night," she said this morning.

Normally about 80 horses take part in the fun races held by the rugby club, although a smaller number had been expected this year.

Ms Percy said it was the first time the races had ever been cancelled in almost 60 years and they would not be rescheduled again for 2021.

However, she said the event would return next year.

The day out was expected to attract thousands and end with live music from local bands.

