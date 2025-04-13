Gorge trail ready to ride

The Kimi-akau Bridge, part of the Shotover Gorge Trail, which opens on Sunday. PHOTO: WILL NELSON

The Shotover Gorge Trail opens today Sunday after what the Queenstown Trails Trust calls seven years of "blood, sweat and tears".

The 5.5km trail takes riders along the Lower Shotover Gorge — previously accessible only by jetboat — before crossing the Kimi-akau Bridge to Tucker Beach.

Along the way, it passes through the historic, 108m Hugo Tunnel.

Originally co-funded by the government and Central Lakes Trust, trust boss Mark ‘Willy’ Williams says "inflation and post-Covid construction cost increases" meant its construction budget went over the initial estimate, with community funding filling the gap.

The result is a legacy asset for the region.

"The bridge, tunnel and trail are all symbolic of people banding together for the greater good, and enhancing what it means to live, work and play in Queenstown."

The trail closes a gap in the network by linking the northern side of the Whakatipu Basin with major residential suburbs.

It also connects the network to the mountain bike trails on Coronet Peak and Mahu Whenua, Williams says.

"Trails provide the perfect means for locals and visitors to experience the Whakatipu Basin without a reliance on vehicles, reducing emissions and congestion, with the obvious health and wellbeing benefits of daily exercise."

The trail will open at noon on Sunday.