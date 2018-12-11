Grace Millane mourned in Queenstown

About 100 mourners have gathered on the shores of Lake Wakatipu to pay tribute to slain English tourist Grace Millane.

People brought flowers, candles and pictures of Miss Millane to the vigil, organised by Queenstown woman Amanda Morris.

Local Ngai Tahu members also paid tribute with waiata and a karakia.

Mourners pay their respects to Grace Millane at a memorial in her honour at Queenstown's lakefront on Tuesday evening. Photo: Daisy Hudson

Miss Millane, who was in Auckland on her OE, was last seen alive on December 1, the day before her 22nd birthday.

Her body was discovered on Sunday in Auckland's Waitakere Ranges.

A 26-year-old man has been charged with her murder.